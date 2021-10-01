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RV and Current Events Update 100121 - The Strong Survive Together!
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180 views • October 01, 2021
My encouragement to everyone who loves God-given liberties and freedom to stand strong together for the sake of the coming generations. Also, a small update and commentary on the RV and current events!
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