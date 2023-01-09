PLEADIAN MESSAGES! WILL THERE BE A SECOND AMERICAN REVOLUTION?

Hello Friends! In this new Out of this World Radio show, I interview Pia and Cullen Baird on positive messages from Laarkmaa and the Pleadians! Will the US have a second American Revolution starting in mid-March 2023? With messages from President George Washington. Did Biden send so much money to the Ukraine that the US National Guard in all 50 states cannot be paid? Will the US Army and other branches receive their paychecks in January 2023? How long will the fake President Biden be allowed to destroy the United States? How people are waking up in Japan. Interview with Jesse Hal of the Missing Link! Well known astrologist Joseph Anthony on the astrology of 2023 and the New Earth! If we all work together, I know we can and will create a much better and happier world! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com

