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Stiff Sentence
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11 views • February 10, 2020
This is audio from the 1993 Guilty Party (Detroit) album "Stiff Sentence".
Musicians featured on the album are:
Tom Sharkey/ Guitars
Ken May/Drums and percussion
Mike Barret/Bass Guitar
T J Marcott/Synthesizers and Vocals
1. Guilty as Charged ~ Scott Kloock, Tom Sharkey, Ron Shelton, Mike Giudice
2. Dangerous Imagination ~T J Marcott
3. Gotta Happen ~Scott Kloock, Tom Sharkey, Ron Shelton, Mike Giudice
4. Blood On My Hands ~T J Marcott
5. Teenage Suicide ~T J Marcott
6. Scatterbrain ~T J Marcott
7. Knife in The Water ~ T J Marcott
8. Instrumetal ~Mike Barrett, Tom Sharkey, Ken May, T J Marcott
9. Just a Dream ~Scott Kloock, Tom Sharkey, Ron Shelton, Mike Giudice
10. Cop Killer ~T J Marcott
11. Morella ~T J Marcott
12. Partners In Crime ~T J Marcott
Musicians featured on the album are:
Tom Sharkey/ Guitars
Ken May/Drums and percussion
Mike Barret/Bass Guitar
T J Marcott/Synthesizers and Vocals
1. Guilty as Charged ~ Scott Kloock, Tom Sharkey, Ron Shelton, Mike Giudice
2. Dangerous Imagination ~T J Marcott
3. Gotta Happen ~Scott Kloock, Tom Sharkey, Ron Shelton, Mike Giudice
4. Blood On My Hands ~T J Marcott
5. Teenage Suicide ~T J Marcott
6. Scatterbrain ~T J Marcott
7. Knife in The Water ~ T J Marcott
8. Instrumetal ~Mike Barrett, Tom Sharkey, Ken May, T J Marcott
9. Just a Dream ~Scott Kloock, Tom Sharkey, Ron Shelton, Mike Giudice
10. Cop Killer ~T J Marcott
11. Morella ~T J Marcott
12. Partners In Crime ~T J Marcott
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