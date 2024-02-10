Create New Account
Syrian Group Joins Hamas In Gaza Against Israel; IDF Troops Attacked As Gunmen Regroup
Published 16 hours ago

War monitors confirmed that the Palestinian fighters are "infiltrating" Northern Gaza. Monitors said the fighters are "infiltrating" previously cleared areas in Gaza's North. U.S.-based think tanks also noted a Syrian-based group PFLP-GC operating for the first time in the Gaza Strip.

