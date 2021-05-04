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Epidemic Of Insanity
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130 views • May 04, 2021
"You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can't fool all of the people all of the time." Abraham Lincoln. However, you can fool enough of the people long enough to do a great deal of damage. - BAUS
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60916700a446a80d2446577a
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60916700a446a80d2446577a
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