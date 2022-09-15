Constitution Day Discussions on WCNO

Dr. Brenda MacMenamin discusses the heritage of our Constitution with the WCNO team: Pastor Jonathan McClain, Pastor David Francoeur and their program director, Karen Hubbard. These Christian leaders share their insight on our Biblical Heritage and History.
