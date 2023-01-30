TELL-LIE-VISION

1 Corinthians 6 : 12

All things are lawful unto me, but all things are not expedient: all things are lawful for me, but I will not be brought under the power of any.





Psalm 101 : 3

I will set no wicked thing before mine eyes: I hate the work of them that turn aside; it shall not cleave to me.





Psalm 119 : 37

Turn away mine eyes from beholding vanity; and quicken thou me in thy way.





Leviticus 19 : 31

Regard not them that have familiar spirits, neither seek after wizards, to be defiled by them: I am the LORD your God.





Ephesians 5 : 11 - 14

And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.

For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret.

But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light.

Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.





GET SAVED NOW !!

1 Corinthians 15:1-4

“ 1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;

2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.

3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;

4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures ”





Romans 10:9-10

“ 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.

10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. “





Romans 10 : 13

“ For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. “





2 Timothy 2 :19

“ Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity. “





