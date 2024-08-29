UNLEASHING THE POWER OF GOD Part 9: Obedience & Faith

Why did God instruct Joshua to kill all the inhabitants of Canaan? Many people read the instructions in the Bible and see God as a genocidal maniac. Couldn't God have given the Israelites the land without all that bloodshed?

Most people don't realize that God is actually a duality of love and judgment. This was the case with the inhabitants of Canaan. God tolerated the iniquity of the Canaanites until it finally reached a level where He would not allow it anymore and the city of Jericho with its legendary walls was the first target for destruction.

The battle plan seemed bizarre, nevertheless, Joshua had faith in God and so did the soldiers of Israel even though it appeared like they were embarking on some type of insane warfare. God was looking for two things: obedience and faith. Something He had not been able to achieve with the previous generation of Israelite's who died in the desert.

Faith and obedience are mandatory if we desire God's supernatural power to operate in our lives. The walls of Jericho were brought down supernaturally but Joshua and his soldiers still had to participate. They obeyed God's instructions and were rewarded with victory.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1477.pdf

RLJ-1477 -- JANUARY 4, 2015

