Alex Jones Full Show 4/7/26 Will Trump Resign & Tulsi Gabbard Be Next President

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EMERGENCY TUESDAY BROADCAST: President Trump Uses The Legal Definition Of Genocide In His Public Threat To Wipe Out Iran's "Whole Civilization!" Meanwhile, Israel Is Bombing Kharg Island Ahead Of US Ground Invasion! PLUS, US Ambassador Mike Waltz BOOED As He Mentions "Trump's Peacemaking!" Top Russian Military Expert Victor Bout Joins Alex Jones To Warn That Trump Is 1 Inch From Crossing A Red Line That Is Sure To Trigger A Global Nuclear War By Promising To Totally Destroy Iran! FINALLY, Former Navy SEAL & Military Expert, Matt Bracken, Lays Out Who Has Kickstarted The Iran War, And How We're Driving Headlong Into The Great World Energy War! This Is MUST-WATCH/SHARE Info! — FULL SHOW 4/7/26