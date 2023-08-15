Making a paper crane is a wholesome, even spiritual, task to learn to do. I have made a careful video from the square paper start to the finish, in a bedside manner way, to help others learn to do it. Each fold has a spoken description and any challenging folds are carefully explained. Enjoy.
