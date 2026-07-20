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"What woke me up was that I got vaccine injured."
Jimmy Dore recounts how suffering a Covid vaccine injury led him to question official Covid narratives and public health measures.
"I was like, well, if they're lying about this, what else are they lying about? And it turns out... they were lying about everything."
Full podcast : https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/2003748919725973898
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
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