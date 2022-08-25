And We Know 8.24.2022 HUGE FL WINS! Fauci out! Many VETS in the fight! Let’s GO! Pray!

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LT of And We Know
August 24, 2022
There was more reason to celebrate as many of the RINOS continue to be defeated. We are watching people rally around the truth and put real leaders against the dems this November. Also finding many are turning to Christ in these difficult times.
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