The Chronological Reality of the New Testament: Paul's Letters Came First, and They Shaped Everything That Followed

The New Testament's timeline places Paul's letters before the Gospels, raising questions about theological influence, early Christian development, and doctrinal tensions in the canon.

Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-chronological-reality-of-the

View the Supplemental Report: The Primacy of Pauline Theology: Chronological Precedence and Conflicting Visions in the New Testament https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-primacy-of-pauline-theology-chronological

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