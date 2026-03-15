The Chronological Reality of the New Testament: Paul's Letters Came First, and They Shaped Everything That Followed

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The New Testament's timeline places Paul's letters before the Gospels, raising questions about theological influence, early Christian development, and doctrinal tensions in the canon.
Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-chronological-reality-of-the
View the Supplemental Report: The Primacy of Pauline Theology: Chronological Precedence and Conflicting Visions in the New Testament https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-primacy-of-pauline-theology-chronological
#PaulineChristianity #NewTestamentTimeline #GospelOrigins #EarlyChristianity #BiblicalChronology
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