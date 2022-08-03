WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 25MAY22 - Plane Nearly Catches Fire

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #178
Links to sources:
Plane Nearly Catches Fire - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haJim...
https://twitter.com/JohnnyGJet/status...
Snow Blasting - https://fb.watch/che3iW_9w0/
Flares - https://fb.watch/chhxGdOi9x/
Engine Fire - https://fb.watch/czXDxJWK65/
Tug - https://fb.watch/czXYD5kNpU/
Low Pass - https://fb.watch/cBimVMY71U/
Bird - https://fb.watch/chfcK1RkTu/
Refueling Mid-air - https://fb.watch/d0YyPDxQ8j/
Fighter Jet - https://fb.watch/d0Z4Vyn4FS/
Landing In Greenland - https://fb.watch/cUTyb6e--g/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet