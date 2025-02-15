BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tina Griffin at CounterCultureMom.com Terral's Full Uncut Interview with New Intro: 02.15.2025
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
2192 followers
3
365 views • 2 months ago

More info Substack: https://terral.substack.com/. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com.

--

YouTube deleted this private video from my YouTube channel and my backup copy was lost until this morning. More information is shared connecting the dots between Super-AI, the Underground Ark City connected to the Denver Airport, the upgraded Space-based Digital HAARP Network, the Nanobots in our bodies via Chemtrails and VAX, and AI integrating all of us into the AI-run Real World Simulation than you will find anywhere else in any other interview. Please be patient with Tina as she sometimes stops to reshoot a segment for her editors like with any TV show.

This video is the extended 2-hour 17-minute uncut-unedited full version of the 1-hour TV version you can find here (https://terral.substack.com/p/tina-at-counterculturemomcom-interviews). The extend version originally was shared only with supporters purchasing their Nano Silver (https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store) as a special bonus. My promise was to share the full version with everyone if a backup copy was ever located, and that finally happened this morning by accident.

A promise was made to lay down a breadcrumb trail to information on how to Unplug from The Matrix and how to neutralize the related binary bioweapon threats. Begin here:

Substack post link: https://terral.substack.com/p/tina-griffin-at-counterculturemomcom

 

--

Get Your Food! https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=59

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Miles Franklin: http://www.milesfranklin.com/

https://terral.substack.com/p/meet-justin-wolk-dans-replacement

Justin Wolk: 952-213-8930. Email: [email protected].

Mention Terral Croft for discount

--

Bioweapon Threats:

Everyone Is Transfected: https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

Webinar Presentation: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for $100 that includes shipping. Non-sub for $115.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained.

Mystery Report: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA 

Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03 

More info at https://www.terral03.com

Contact Terral: [email protected]

trumpelectionww3illegal aliensbioweapondana ashleywuhancytokine stormterralterral03nanobotshemorrhagic fevercovid-19fort detrickmrnahydrogelbuy nano silverblack starsubstackmarburgdr ana mihalceananofilament replication inhibitoraviannasa warfare

