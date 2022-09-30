The U.S. dollar might CRASH. Here's how YOU can prepare

Glenn Beck





Sep 29, 2022 The U.S. economy is in trouble, and Americans are feeling it. But thanks to central banks around the world, it’s not just the U.S. dollar facing a potential collapse. In this clip, Glenn explains how the world’s central banks are ‘DESTROYING EVERYTHING.’ He explains how — even though it may seem like it’s gaining strength today — the U.S. dollar is facing a potential crash…a crash that could potentially turn America into Venezuela overnight. So, it’s best to prepare for all worst case scenarios NOW. Glenn provides actions YOU can take to prepare today.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71R6N7K2ytc