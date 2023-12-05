Create New Account
Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades video - Operation to Monitor the enemy's Tents and positioning before Executing the Operation of Planting Explosive Devices and Detonating them
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
982 Subscribers
56 views
Published 14 hours ago

Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades VIDEO: 

Part of the operation to monitor the enemy's tents and positioning before executing the operation of planting explosive devices and detonating them among the forces present in there, in the Juhr al-Dik area, east of the central region.

Al-Aqsa Flood

At dawn today, Al-Qassam fighters were able to spot a concentration of dozens of occupation soldiers (60 soldiers) inside tents at a deployment point east of Juhr Al-Dik.

The fighters planted 3 anti-personnel devices in a circular formation around the deployment. At exactly 4:30, the devices were detonated on the occupation soldiers, and one of the fighters advanced to finish off the remaining members of the force. 

The fighters then withdrew to their positions safely after killing a large number of the occupation soldiers.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

