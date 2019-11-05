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5 physics experiments for the holidays!
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7 views • November 05, 2019
These 5 holiday-themed physics experiments will keep you and your family busy with science during the winter holidays! All experiments involve materials found around the house. Parental supervision advised .
Flame Eraser – put out a candle by pouring CO2 over the flame! Easy-to-do experiment, and CO2 is made from household ingredients: Baking soda and vinegar. Materials: cups, baking soda, vinegar, candles, matches
Resonant Straws – discover the property of resonance in a straw by creating a home-made kazoo out of nothing but a straw! Materials: straws, scissors
O’ Tinsel Tree – play with static electricity using holiday balloons and tinsel. Materials: balloon, tinsel, confetti
12 Days of Tape – more fun with static electricity, this time using just tape. Sticking tape to various surfaces (including itself!) and then ripping it off results in some fun static electricity experiments. Materials: Tape!
Leidenfrost-y Effect – this simple experiment shows an unusual property of water when it is dropped on a very hot surface. This experiment should involve parent supervision. Materials: pan, stove, water
Flame Eraser – put out a candle by pouring CO2 over the flame! Easy-to-do experiment, and CO2 is made from household ingredients: Baking soda and vinegar. Materials: cups, baking soda, vinegar, candles, matches
Resonant Straws – discover the property of resonance in a straw by creating a home-made kazoo out of nothing but a straw! Materials: straws, scissors
O’ Tinsel Tree – play with static electricity using holiday balloons and tinsel. Materials: balloon, tinsel, confetti
12 Days of Tape – more fun with static electricity, this time using just tape. Sticking tape to various surfaces (including itself!) and then ripping it off results in some fun static electricity experiments. Materials: Tape!
Leidenfrost-y Effect – this simple experiment shows an unusual property of water when it is dropped on a very hot surface. This experiment should involve parent supervision. Materials: pan, stove, water
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