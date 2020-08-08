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TRUTH ABOUT 9 11 IN 5 MINUTES !! ANY BAD MENTION OF ISRAEL IS POLITICAL SUICIDE ADMITTED MSM 2002
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99 views • August 08, 2020
TRUTH ABOUT 9 11 IN 5 MINUTES !! ANY BAD MENTION OF ISRAEL IS POLITICAL SUICIDE ADMITTED MSM 2002
Posted by 1776Reloaded.org: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
We are being ruled by a De Facto Corp. ran by Constitutionally Banned foreign agents including Israel's and BAR attorneys, those pretending to be Government! The so called Federal Gov IS NOT A FEDERAL GOV, Its a De Facto foreign Crown / Vatican Corp masquerading as a the We the people founding fathers government!
Posted by 1776Reloaded.org: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
We are being ruled by a De Facto Corp. ran by Constitutionally Banned foreign agents including Israel's and BAR attorneys, those pretending to be Government! The so called Federal Gov IS NOT A FEDERAL GOV, Its a De Facto foreign Crown / Vatican Corp masquerading as a the We the people founding fathers government!
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