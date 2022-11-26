Want To Live Long Try The Seventh-Day Adventist Diet

The Seventh-day Adventist diet is a way of eating created and followed by the Seventh-day Adventist Church.Start The 1 Month Vegan Challenge Today! : https://bit.ly/3mknSjj

It’s characterized by wholeness and health and promotes vegetarianism and eating kosher foods, as well as avoiding meats that the Bible deems to be “unclean.”





Adventist Family Secrets and Plant-Based Recipes: https://amzn.to/2Y3Upg1

#sda #seventhdayadventist diet









Revelation 13:12 And he exercises all the authority of the first beast in his presence, and causes the earth and those who dwell in it to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.





Revelation 13:15

He was granted power to give breath to the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak and cause as many as would not worship the image of the beast to be killed.