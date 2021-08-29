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Dr Byram Bridle We made a big mistake - the spike protein is a toxin, not a safe antigen
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762 views • August 29, 2021
Dr Byram Bridle discusses how the Messenger RNA gene therapy vaccine was designed. His conclusion is that a mistake was made by using the identical spike protein in the SARS-2 Corona virus for the vaccine.
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