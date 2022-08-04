Soul Reincarnation, Recycling Stations, And A Matrix Planet Called Earth

Video source: Oceans Of Awareness "Reincarnation| Soul Recycling & Evolution | Part One"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-9nF1idzfQ

Find out more about Katie and Oceans of Awareness here:

https://oceansofawareness.com.au/about-ooa

Are you ready to dive deeper into your healing journey? Book in for a

Bio-Energetic Healing Session.





Quote: "These are some of the most challenging and yet exciting times ever! The Evolution of Human Consciousness is underway...Can I get a woohoo??? When the New Paradigm Frequency is anchored and realized through its Ancient carriers of the Orginal Source Code it will trigger an event that will spread across the Earth faster than you can blink. Many wait for a Saviour outside of Self, A Solar Flash, Jesus Returning in the flesh, we are the Flash, we are embodying Christ Consciousness he left his energy here for us to tap into and bring forth among many others who are barely even mentioned. We are what we've been waiting for. The Great Separation has begun as we are divided by default through frequency. Let them go and let the old version of you who is attached to there being a certain outcome that is out of your control go, and let it go now. Everything I share comes from my own Inner Knowing, experiences and observations as an Emissary of Light here on a mission, a mission to help raise the base frequency of humanity through sharing my Insights and partaking in the Great Collaboration of many different beings from many different times and places in this realm and the unseen realms too."













"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f

Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b