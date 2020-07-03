© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
07/02/20 #BinaryWeapon: Sado Maskism &Slavery 4 All, Biggest Lies #PedoMaxwell
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • July 03, 2020
You Are Free TV
88.3K subscribers
7/2: MSM Ops on CH_Z & Franken V + #'s try to divert American Eyes from reality of 5g spectrum sales, Cabal funded American Summer cultural rev coup and most importantly, the Technocratic Fascist take over of USA through Big Med...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Check out Occupy Peace Rally on July 4th, Kingston, NY:
https://www.occupypeace.com/
Please sign the petition to take down porn hub:
https://traffickinghubpetition.com/
https://traffickinghub.com/
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/1201725...
Maxwell's billionaire boyfriend:
https://www.institutionalinvestor.com...
https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/bl...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Rape and Torture in Hong Kong as the National Security Act goes into effect today:
https://thenationalpulse.com/politics...
The full account before the Senate HELP Committee that discusses National Mask protocol, sample pooling, national shot program etc:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?473393-...
Amazing Polly on Maxwell sisters' espionage for Israel using backdoor software:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7j_Jj...
To watch the excellent reporting of Bishop Larry Gaiters:
https://www.liferadionj.com/gaiters/
https://twitter.com/BishopLGaiters/st...
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/doct...
To see the current updates on Sunr_se and Moment_m:
https://twitter.com/Millie__Weaver/st...
The full Declaration of Independence:
https://www.constitutionfacts.com/us-...
MUST READ: Gen. Mike Flynn article warning on the upcoming 2% DS Tyranny:
https://www.westernjournal.com/exclus...
Example of States colluding with DS operations:
https://brassballs.blog/home/national...
French scholar explains the Marxist/Cab_l/Isl_m unified front in taking down the Western world exploiting democracy to launch a maoist style culture revolution to bring in the OWG:https://europe.infowars.com/french-jo...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
88.3K subscribers
7/2: MSM Ops on CH_Z & Franken V + #'s try to divert American Eyes from reality of 5g spectrum sales, Cabal funded American Summer cultural rev coup and most importantly, the Technocratic Fascist take over of USA through Big Med...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Check out Occupy Peace Rally on July 4th, Kingston, NY:
https://www.occupypeace.com/
Please sign the petition to take down porn hub:
https://traffickinghubpetition.com/
https://traffickinghub.com/
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/1201725...
Maxwell's billionaire boyfriend:
https://www.institutionalinvestor.com...
https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/bl...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Rape and Torture in Hong Kong as the National Security Act goes into effect today:
https://thenationalpulse.com/politics...
The full account before the Senate HELP Committee that discusses National Mask protocol, sample pooling, national shot program etc:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?473393-...
Amazing Polly on Maxwell sisters' espionage for Israel using backdoor software:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7j_Jj...
To watch the excellent reporting of Bishop Larry Gaiters:
https://www.liferadionj.com/gaiters/
https://twitter.com/BishopLGaiters/st...
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/doct...
To see the current updates on Sunr_se and Moment_m:
https://twitter.com/Millie__Weaver/st...
The full Declaration of Independence:
https://www.constitutionfacts.com/us-...
MUST READ: Gen. Mike Flynn article warning on the upcoming 2% DS Tyranny:
https://www.westernjournal.com/exclus...
Example of States colluding with DS operations:
https://brassballs.blog/home/national...
French scholar explains the Marxist/Cab_l/Isl_m unified front in taking down the Western world exploiting democracy to launch a maoist style culture revolution to bring in the OWG:https://europe.infowars.com/french-jo...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.