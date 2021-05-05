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14. HISTORY OF THE DEEPSTATE [UNCUT & REBOOTED] Part 14: Kennedy
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125 views • May 05, 2021
As we continue through EL: The Bloodlines, documenting the lower elite bloodlines, we come to the Kennedy family.
For more please visit:
http://el.saianarchy.com and http://saianarchy.com!!
To those who seek Truth: be diligent and understand the elite, how they work and you will see through any deception. All proofs provided merely confirm what has been written for centuries.Thanks to elite indoctrination you are kept blind.
MUSIC BY:
The Producers - Waiting On A Train (1985)
https://youtu.be/stA7R0cxX8M
https://youtu.be/z5cgDNkwpKM
https://youtu.be/vSyt3D1eut8
https://youtu.be/i7eUgtI5FdI
For more please visit:
http://el.saianarchy.com and http://saianarchy.com!!
To those who seek Truth: be diligent and understand the elite, how they work and you will see through any deception. All proofs provided merely confirm what has been written for centuries.Thanks to elite indoctrination you are kept blind.
MUSIC BY:
The Producers - Waiting On A Train (1985)
https://youtu.be/stA7R0cxX8M
https://youtu.be/z5cgDNkwpKM
https://youtu.be/vSyt3D1eut8
https://youtu.be/i7eUgtI5FdI
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