4/22/2021 The Great Reset Uses CCP Virus And Climate to Seize Control

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Abstract: Liz Harrington —- It’s not about climate. It’s not about COVID. It’s about control. And Xi said it. It’s about global governance. The Pope said it. It’s about transitioning from the post pandemic world. This is the New World Order. And it didn’t matter what the country was. It all was in lockstep, build back better transitioning to this Marxist system, the great reset. They’re using Covid and climate change to fear-monger, to seize control.