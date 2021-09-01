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45 Long Colt Ammo: The Forgotten Caliber History of 45 Long Colt Ammo Explained
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41 views • September 01, 2021
Learn the history of 45 Long Colt ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/handgun/45-long-colt-ammo for the best discount 45 Long Colt ammo online.
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Quite possibly the most iconic cartridge in the United States, the .45 Long Colt was developed originally as a black powder cartridge in 1872. Colt Firearms collaborated with the Union Metallic Cartridge Company to produce the cartridge. The Colt Single Action Army revolver was released just after it. In 1873, the revolver was accepted by the U.S. Army and became known as “The Peacemaker.” This cartridge became the primary ammunition for military issue sidearms.
No longer used by the military, it is still popular among hunters and sport shooters. Handgun hunters in North America use it for large game, including deer and black bear. Those who appreciate it have the ability to choose among many lever action rifles chambered in the caliber. The cartridge is also popular among many sport shooters, especially the Cowboy Action Shooters for whom adhering to the authentic historical aspect of their sport is important.
A recent boost to the popularity of the cartridge has been the release of the Taurus Judge revolver series. Defensive loads for shotgun in a .410 bore quickly lost their novelty, but ammunition manufacturers surprisingly latched onto the Judge's versatility and made personal protection ammunition available in .45 Long Colt. This cartridge has expanded the applications for the pistol, and returned attention to it as a legitimate personal-protection cartridge.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Brighteon for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
45 Long Colt ammo: https://ammo.com/handgun/45-long-colt-ammo
410 Shotgun ammo: https://ammo.com/shotgun/410-ammo
Subscribe here: https://ammo.com/newsletter to get weekly specials plus 2nd Amendment news to keep you armed, both physically and philosophically - all 100% free in your inbox
Quite possibly the most iconic cartridge in the United States, the .45 Long Colt was developed originally as a black powder cartridge in 1872. Colt Firearms collaborated with the Union Metallic Cartridge Company to produce the cartridge. The Colt Single Action Army revolver was released just after it. In 1873, the revolver was accepted by the U.S. Army and became known as “The Peacemaker.” This cartridge became the primary ammunition for military issue sidearms.
No longer used by the military, it is still popular among hunters and sport shooters. Handgun hunters in North America use it for large game, including deer and black bear. Those who appreciate it have the ability to choose among many lever action rifles chambered in the caliber. The cartridge is also popular among many sport shooters, especially the Cowboy Action Shooters for whom adhering to the authentic historical aspect of their sport is important.
A recent boost to the popularity of the cartridge has been the release of the Taurus Judge revolver series. Defensive loads for shotgun in a .410 bore quickly lost their novelty, but ammunition manufacturers surprisingly latched onto the Judge's versatility and made personal protection ammunition available in .45 Long Colt. This cartridge has expanded the applications for the pistol, and returned attention to it as a legitimate personal-protection cartridge.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Brighteon for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
45 Long Colt ammo: https://ammo.com/handgun/45-long-colt-ammo
410 Shotgun ammo: https://ammo.com/shotgun/410-ammo
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