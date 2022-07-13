Debt Trap Diplomacy - Who Really Owns Sri Lanka's Debt?

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The Western media claims Sri Lanka's economy has been crippled because of "Chinese Debt Trap Diplomacy," yet a quick look at even Western reports on who actually holds Sri Lanka's debt reveals it is the West itself.
References:
ABC News - China becomes wild card in Sri Lanka's debt crisis: https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/china-wild-card-sri-lankas-debt-crisis-84851676#:~:text=Sri%20Lanka%20owes%20%247%20billion,to%20private%20sector%20bond%20investors.
Voice of America - As Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka Counts Cost of Chinese Projects, India Moves to Recover Influence: https://www.voanews.com/a/as-crisis-hit-sri-lanka-counts-cost-of-chinese-projects-india-moves-to-recover-influence/6611703.html
DW - Sri Lanka's foreign debt default: Why the island nation went under: https://www.dw.com/en/sri-lankas-foreign-debt-default-why-the-island-nation-went-under/a-61475596
Nikkei Asia - Sri Lanka's international bondholders brace for a haircut: https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Market-Spotlight/Sri-Lanka-s-international-bondholders-brace-for-a-haircut#:~:text=The%20top%2020%20ISB%20holders,a%20Colombo-based%20think%20tank.
The Diplomat - The Belt and Road in Sri Lanka: Beyond the Debt Trap Discussion: https://thediplomat.com/2020/05/the-belt-and-road-in-sri-lanka-beyond-the-debt-trap-discussion/
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