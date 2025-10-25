4 Existential Threats

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See below for the links mentioned:
STOP trading very precious time for $$$ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watching the videos at the below:
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom e in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975
Learn how to BOOST your immune system & safely relieve pain w/ far-infrared light by clicking-on both: Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer & https://Bio-mats.com/danny
$$$ To learn more about Richway's Biomat and/or global, part-time, home-based businesss opportunity for PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP, visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat
tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway
& fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation
Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you for USD$1,000 (for my time), w/ questions about Richway's products, &/or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:
Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)
786.441.2727
[email protected] & cc:
Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:
m: 303.915.7707
For REAL health insurance and to be your own doctor, copy & paste any of the below into your web browser:
tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
https://Linktr.ee/Healthmerica
https://itnyurl.com/Healthmerica
Learn all about the "Sunshine Vitamin" to reduce your risk of all types of cancer & risk for all-cause mortality at any of the below:
tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies
Learn how to say "GOOD-BYE" to your energy, water, AND grocery Bill$ by visiting any of the below::
Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid
https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid
tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
Watch videos at: https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid
Protect your health & sleep from 5G, electromagnetic fields (EMFs), & "dirty electricity," by visiting all of the below:
saticusa.com/shop#a_aid=howtodieofnothing (this is my 10% off affiliate link
Become an SaticUSA affiliate by filling-out
saticusa.postaffiliatepro.com/affiliates/signup.php?a_aid=howtodieofnothing#SignupForm
OR
tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA
Learn more at:
tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
bit.ly/EMFforDummies
For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit either: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup OR tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide
For a FREE copy of my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep,
STAY Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED," visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/HelpMeSleepNow
tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep
tinyurl.com/BetterThanAnySleepingPill
tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems