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Forbidden Truths with Luma - Mirror
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25 views • December 14, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2xrLftlfAZs3/ | Channel: Harry Vox - Unsafe Space - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qiSSqbll667s/ | I would have the following DIVERGENT POINTS to his discussion: 1. The Earth is FLAT and it is under a DOME with the Sun, the Moon, and the stars; 2. The Orthodox Christian Entertainment is Great but Harry Vox never saw a single movie or listened a single song; 3. There is no such thing as CHRISTIAN METAL. The simple term is just silly and it is made to discredit Christianity; 4. Most of the Rock bands were Satanic (the Beatles is just one of them).
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