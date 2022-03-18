Russian/Chechen soldiers are liberating building after building in Mariupol

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These shots show the release of families with children from the danger zone, who spent several days in the basement. Their lives are no longer in danger.
Here and there you can find broken chevrons of Azov and other Natsiks lying on the ground. Do they think we'll be looking for them on military insignia?
Mirrored @Intel Slava Z