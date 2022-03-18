🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️ Russian ( Chechen ) soldiers are liberating building after building in Mariupol. Yes, it's not happening as fast as everyone would like. But in every apartment and in every basement there can be civilians and children, so our fighters are in no hurry. The Azovites take advantage of this, occupy the upper floors of residential buildings in order to later accuse the Russian troops of shooting at civilians, merge with the locals, change into civilian clothes, and then shamefully escape.



These shots show the release of families with children from the danger zone, who spent several days in the basement. Their lives are no longer in danger.



Here and there you can find broken chevrons of Azov and other Natsiks lying on the ground. Do they think we'll be looking for them on military insignia?



Mirrored @Intel Slava Z