© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video | Thales Digital ID Predictive Programming Breakdown and Decode I walk you through a Great Reset NWO commercial that is absolutely bursting with hints, symbols and overt statements .
Follow
1
Share
Report
43 views • December 09, 2021
Video | Thales Digital ID Predictive Programming Breakdown and Decode
I walk you through a Great Reset NWO commercial that is absolutely bursting with hints, symbols and overt statements as to the future this Satanic Beast System plans for all of us, if we don't break free before it's too late.
I walk you through a Great Reset NWO commercial that is absolutely bursting with hints, symbols and overt statements as to the future this Satanic Beast System plans for all of us, if we don't break free before it's too late.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.