Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Sabbath June 20Th, 2026

****ARTICLE LINKS****

Washington D.C. Just Elected The Future Of The Far Left

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10133





Bill C-9 Changes Everything For Canadian Christians

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10132





Rainbow Pastors Want Christians To Repent For Upholding The Bible

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10131





Get Ready For The Day Your Entire Digital Life Is Exposed

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10130





The Birth Of A New Red Heifer In Israel Has Prophecy Watchers Buzzing

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10129





When Athletes Say "No": Growing Pushback Against Mandatory Pride Promotions

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10128





Jail Sentence For Homeschooling Children?

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10127





Why Are News Organizations Staging Public Opinion?

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10125



