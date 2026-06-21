Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Sabbath June 20Th, 2026

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Washington D.C. Just Elected The Future Of The Far Left
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10133
Bill C-9 Changes Everything For Canadian Christians
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10132
Rainbow Pastors Want Christians To Repent For Upholding The Bible
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10131
Get Ready For The Day Your Entire Digital Life Is Exposed
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10130
The Birth Of A New Red Heifer In Israel Has Prophecy Watchers Buzzing
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10129
When Athletes Say "No": Growing Pushback Against Mandatory Pride Promotions
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10128
Jail Sentence For Homeschooling Children?
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10127
Why Are News Organizations Staging Public Opinion?
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10125