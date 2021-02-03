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Larry King and Tim Sales: The Legitimacy of MLM/Network Marketing
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10 views • February 03, 2021
When there was no one in the media willing to talk about it, Larry King was intrigued by the MLM industry and its perception by outsiders, and he wanted to participate in bringing "the unvarnished truth" about the Network Marketing industry to the public.
I'm forever grateful for that, and I'll always remember this day.
Rest in peace, my friend, Larry King. You were a brilliant man, with an appetite for curiosity and an ability to really dig in and pull out the facts from people. It was an honor to be interviewed by you in 2009 on this stage.
00:00 - Intro
01:10 - What is Multi-level marketing?
01:53 - Direct sales vs. Network Marketing
04:20 - How is MLM different than traditional business?
04:57 - Is it more important to get reps than sell products?
06:49 - Is there a defect in MLM?
07:36 - How did Tim Sales get into Network Marketing?
08:35 - What changes would Tim like to see in MLM?
11:40 - What is a pyramid scheme?
13:50 - Bernie Madoff and Ponzi schemes explained
17:47 - What is the biggest danger the industry faces?
20:09 - How does a weak economy affect MLM?
21:30 - Do the people at the top make all the money?
24:49 - Do the products have to be good?
25:48 - How do you choose a Network Marketing company?
28:18 - Why does Tim Sales love Network Marketing?
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
I'm forever grateful for that, and I'll always remember this day.
Rest in peace, my friend, Larry King. You were a brilliant man, with an appetite for curiosity and an ability to really dig in and pull out the facts from people. It was an honor to be interviewed by you in 2009 on this stage.
00:00 - Intro
01:10 - What is Multi-level marketing?
01:53 - Direct sales vs. Network Marketing
04:20 - How is MLM different than traditional business?
04:57 - Is it more important to get reps than sell products?
06:49 - Is there a defect in MLM?
07:36 - How did Tim Sales get into Network Marketing?
08:35 - What changes would Tim like to see in MLM?
11:40 - What is a pyramid scheme?
13:50 - Bernie Madoff and Ponzi schemes explained
17:47 - What is the biggest danger the industry faces?
20:09 - How does a weak economy affect MLM?
21:30 - Do the people at the top make all the money?
24:49 - Do the products have to be good?
25:48 - How do you choose a Network Marketing company?
28:18 - Why does Tim Sales love Network Marketing?
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
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