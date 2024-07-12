BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Foods That Heal, Foods That... Q&R (Timestamps Below)
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
116 followers
159 views • 9 months ago

00:00:17 - My thyroid was removed, because it was 10x normal size. Now, I'm told I must take Levothyroxine every day for life. I lost 40lbs. NATURALLY before surgery, but my appetite became uncontrollable after surgery. I gained 60lbs. What food(s) can I eat to replace meds?

00:03:20 - How diluted is the iodine concoction you use? 20 drops is quite a lot, isn't it?

00:04:24 - You currently have me taking 3 drops of Lugol’s iodine, but I heard you mention that you take 20 drops of ancient purities iodine. Any difference? Also, when I go swimming for exercise, I usually take an additional dose of iodine prior. Do you have any recommendations on what else I can do to fortify yourself when swimming in a chlorinated pool?

00:08:30 - Gastric bypass. I'm starving for nutrition! Where can I get help?

00:10:59 - Can you discuss foods to eat and avoid when dealing with mold overgrowth? We live in Florida and recently found a lot of mold in our house which has caused gut, skin, and neurological symptoms in me, my husband, and even our dog. How much does avoiding Iga food sensitivities play a role in gut healing? Will occasionally eating a good I am sensitive to hinder healing?

00:13:54 - Could you talk about adaptive mushrooms, coffees, and teas?


HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648


Call: (1) 714-962-5891


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico


Toll-Free: 1 (877) 207-0824

From the US: (619) 365 9003

From MX: (664) 686 1158


[email protected]

https://www.holisticcare.com/chiropractic/


Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com



Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]

nutritionfoodvegetableshealdiethealthyfruiteatunhealthyveggiesfastfoodcrave
