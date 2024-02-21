Create New Account
Avdiivka Has Fallen - A Russian Victory
The Kokoda Kid
Published 13 hours ago

The Russian flag is now flying over the fallen city of Adviivka.

Video Source:

HistoryLegends

This Video - 'Ukraine ABANDONS Avdiivka Triumphal Russian Flag Raising'

Closing Theme Music:

Russian March Music by Dietse Rijck

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

NOTE: There is no connection between HistoryLegends or this channel.

Keywords
russiaukraineukraine waravdiivkarussia ukraine special military operationfall of avdiivka

