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Defeating the Invisible Enemy and Intel about Israel (connected to Q)
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61 views • September 02, 2020
#invisibleenemy #digitalsoldier #WWG1WGA #TheGreatAwakeningWorldwide #DrainTheSwamp
In this video, I'm going to provide bombshell intel about Israel (very interesting for those who follow Q). Remember Q talked about saving Israel for last? I'll also discuss what, or who, is the "invisible enemy" President Donald Trump mentions in his speeches and interviews, other references to this elusive "invisible enemy", who or what is the deep state, what is the great reset and is it the same as the global currency reset (GCR), what is the reason, or reasons, for the recent explosions worldwide. This video attempts to provide answers to these questions and more. Please like, share, and press the bell for notifications. To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again. WWG1WGA My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
This video is based on an article with a similar title.
Read here: https://massawakening.org/defeating-the-invisible-enemy/
More sources used for this video:
Yaron Gal Weis: the Protests in Germany and the Events about to Happen in Israel in the Coming Days https://youtu.be/o3GOYnfCBaI 17:36 and 48:23 minute mark *** חדש! *** לייב שמוקדש לישראל https://youtu.be/ck8doERSsLU https://operationdisclosure1.blogspot.com/2020/08/restored-republic-via-gcr-as-of-aug-29.html
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
The book is available for purchase at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/massawakening17/ Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
In this video, I'm going to provide bombshell intel about Israel (very interesting for those who follow Q). Remember Q talked about saving Israel for last? I'll also discuss what, or who, is the "invisible enemy" President Donald Trump mentions in his speeches and interviews, other references to this elusive "invisible enemy", who or what is the deep state, what is the great reset and is it the same as the global currency reset (GCR), what is the reason, or reasons, for the recent explosions worldwide. This video attempts to provide answers to these questions and more. Please like, share, and press the bell for notifications. To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again. WWG1WGA My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
This video is based on an article with a similar title.
Read here: https://massawakening.org/defeating-the-invisible-enemy/
More sources used for this video:
Yaron Gal Weis: the Protests in Germany and the Events about to Happen in Israel in the Coming Days https://youtu.be/o3GOYnfCBaI 17:36 and 48:23 minute mark *** חדש! *** לייב שמוקדש לישראל https://youtu.be/ck8doERSsLU https://operationdisclosure1.blogspot.com/2020/08/restored-republic-via-gcr-as-of-aug-29.html
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
The book is available for purchase at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/massawakening17/ Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
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