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Rep. James Traficant on the Relationship of Israel & America
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28 views • January 30, 2020
Rep. James Traficant, Indep. Ohio, was an unusual American. He attended the Million Man March in 1995 and said "the message was powerful." He addressed the influence of Israel on the American government. He was sent to prison for 7 years on questionable charges and died in 2014 after an "accident" at his home. He is interviewed after his release from prison in 2009.
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