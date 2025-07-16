✈️💥(Russian) Rare combat footage released by the Smuglyanka Detachment captures the use of two OFZABs (high-explosive fragmentation-incendiary air bombs) in a single strike.

On the Sumy axis, Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack near Kondratovka, committing elite reserve units. However, the combined effects of blast pressure, fragmentation, and extreme thermal impact completely obliterated these units.