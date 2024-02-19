Introduction:

Brandon Scales, President of Oregon Biomass, LLC, is a prominent figure in Western Oregon's industrial hemp industry. His company is renowned for providing reliable industrial hemp genetics, catering to a nationwide customer base. Operating in climate zones 7b, 8a, and 8b, characterized by a Warm-Summer Mediterranean Climate and extremely moist conditions, Scales faces the challenge of meeting the rising demand for high-quality CBD oil and biomass. The need to enhance yield and resilience in industrial hemp crops becomes crucial in this context.





Environmental Conditions

The region is marked by a climate that falls within the 7b, 8a, and 8b zones, featuring a Warm-Summer Mediterranean Climate with extremely moist conditions. The soil makeup consists of a surface layer of clay loam, silty clay loam, or silt loam, along with a subsoil of silty clay loam, silty clay, or clay. Understanding these environmental factors is essential in devising effective strategies for crop improvement.



Proposed Solution:

In response to the challenges faced by industrial hemp farmers in Western Oregon, a Geofield Systems Ag-Series Conditioner was strategically installed. This installation covered various farm plots within a 5 square mile radius, aiming to positively influence crop growth and yield.





Results and Achievements:

The impact of the Geofield Systems Ag-Series Conditioner on industrial hemp crops was evident in the results observed by Brandon Scales. In the 2019 harvest, a remarkable 29% increase in dried biomass was recorded when compared to the previous year (2018). This promising outcome instills confidence in the efficacy of the implemented solution.





Photographic evidence taken year over year, specifically at the end of August, showcased healthier and more robust plants. The positive trend observed in August extended through the harvest season, indicating sustained improvements in crop health and vitality. Notably, Scales could reduce his typical watering schedule, as the plants exhibited thriving growth even with less water.





Conclusion:

The successful implementation of the Geofield Systems Ag-Series Conditioner has proven to be a valuable solution for addressing the challenges faced by farmers across the globe. The increased yield, coupled with enhanced plant health and reduced water requirements, positions this technology as a promising tool for the sustainable growth of the industrial hemp industry in the region. As Brandon Scales looks forward to the 2020 harvest, the positive trajectory established in 2019 sets a solid foundation for continued success in the cultivation of industrial hemp.