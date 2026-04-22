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Happy Earth Day 2026! To be able to pay all-cash for your energy upgrades by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
OR
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid
OR
https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid
To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation
or print-out & mail in
https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey
To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid
https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada
For our business opportunity overview video, watch
https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo
& visit
https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry
To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"
watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
& view
https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes
OR
https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse
If you own a non-residential bldg anywhere in the world, fill-out
https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsulation
& learn how to be more "green" & have more CA$H-flow @
https://tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu
&
https://youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany
GET UP TO 50% FEDERAL TAX CREDITS, GET YOUR $$$ BACK IN AS LITTLE AS 1 YEAR, REDUCE YOUR ENERGY BILL$, AND LEARN ALL ABOUT WIND POWER/WIND ENERGY AT THE BELOW:
https://tinyurl.com/WindPower101
https://tinyurl.com/WindPower4Dummies
https://GoGreenEnergyOnline.com
$$$ For a Free Wind Turbine Quote for your home &/or business, fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/FreeQuoteForWindPower
$AVE up to ~20% on your energy bill$, have greater comfort, better indoor air quality, be more "green," & have more peace & quiet w/ high-quality spray foam insulation or blown-in fiberglass insulation as described at:
https://tinyurl.com/insulation4Dummies
OR
https://Linktr.ee/AtticInsulationForDummies
&
(if in S. Florida) https://GoGreenInsulation.us
Contact the owner, Karl Frederick at: 718.207.6107
& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you for a FREE estimate for your home &/or business anywhere from Key West up to Martin county)
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