Happy Parents Of The Righteous - Proverbs 23:24

Proverbs 23:24 (NIV).
24) The father of a righteous child has great joy;
a man who fathers a wise son rejoices in him.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A father delights in his righteous and wise children.
So does a mother, who is probably even more delighted.
