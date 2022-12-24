Welcome To Proverbs Club.Happy Parents Of The Righteous.

Proverbs 23:24 (NIV).

24) The father of a righteous child has great joy;

a man who fathers a wise son rejoices in him.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

A father delights in his righteous and wise children.

So does a mother, who is probably even more delighted.

