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DON'T Take Elities' NWO CR@P ... What's ON the Horizon
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76 views • December 09, 2020
VIEW THIS VIDEO AT : BrightEon, Rumble & YouTube
---https://youtu.be/rugN-8TDVNw ... Effects of vaxx on human thought
---https://rumble.com/vbnw27-bill-gates-says-his-vaccine-will-change-your-dna.html ... Effects of vaxx on genetics
---https://rumble.com/vbnkjh-dont-trust-any-covid-vaccine.html ... doctors' cov19 view
---https://link.sfchronicle.com/view/53bb0d9fa256abf47e0001b5daoru.28dg/5ef18db8 ... cov19 vaxx rollout.
---https://www.facebook.com/groups/1292279440791203 ... Martyrs for Truth ... Whom they took out already
---https://youtu.be/lp4XhZytdD0 ... Douglas Murray, Fight against "Madness of Crowds”
---https://youtu.be/rugN-8TDVNw ... Effects of vaxx on human thought
---https://rumble.com/vbnw27-bill-gates-says-his-vaccine-will-change-your-dna.html ... Effects of vaxx on genetics
---https://rumble.com/vbnkjh-dont-trust-any-covid-vaccine.html ... doctors' cov19 view
---https://link.sfchronicle.com/view/53bb0d9fa256abf47e0001b5daoru.28dg/5ef18db8 ... cov19 vaxx rollout.
---https://www.facebook.com/groups/1292279440791203 ... Martyrs for Truth ... Whom they took out already
---https://youtu.be/lp4XhZytdD0 ... Douglas Murray, Fight against "Madness of Crowds”
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