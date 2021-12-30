Regimes Over the World Trying To Drag Accountability of Vaccine Process and the Whole Pandemic Along

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12/27/2021 Raheem Kassam: Regimes over the world are trying to drag the accountability of vaccine process and the whole pandemic along by lockdown and vaccine mandate. Vindictive measures such as sharing accountability and setting the fall guy for some of the things in the investigations are commonly seen.