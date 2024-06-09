Bucky O'Hare (1992, Arcade)

Bucky O'Hare is a shoot'em up and run-and-gun developed and published by Konami. It was only released in the arcades. The game is not the same as the eponymous NES game.

The game is a tie-in to the animated series "Bucky O'Hare and the Toad Wars!" which again is based on the comic book Bucky O'Hare.

There are four characters to choose from. Everony can jump and run. Pushing both buttons will trigger a special attack. Holding jump button while in the air slows your fall. You also have a limited number of bombs which hurt all enemies on screen. Occasionally, door appear out of thin air and give out an item. Items are either additonal bombs, health restore or a weapon upgrade. If you die, you loose a weapon upgrade. While you are on foot in most stages, some stages have autoscrolling and you fly around.