Protests and Divide in the USA

There are many immigrants in the United States. All are not here legally. Some people don’t mind; some people do.

President Trump has determined that illegal immigrants must be deported. A division of the United States government, the US Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) division has been tasked with locating and deporting these people. While carrying out this task there are some government officials that accuse the ICE officers of “terrorizing” communities.

At the same time, many legal citizens that have banded together to form an ICE protest group called the ICE Watch Network in an effort to thwart the effort of the ICE agents to perform their assigned task of deporting illegal immigrants.

Recently, on two separate occasions, an illegal immigrant, convicted of sexually assaulting a minor dragged an ICE agent 100 yards with his car. Later that same agent was in the midst of a group of protesters when another confrontation occurred and a woman was shot and killed by the ICE agent.

The United States is being divided against itself. Dr. Thiel listed as number 16 in his list of 26 items to prophetically watch in 2026 the following: 16. Unrest, Terror, and the Dividing of the USA. More protest, including violence is expected.

Has this been prophesied?

Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical prophecy on the truth of the division and violence that is going to continue and escalate in the United States of America.

