Proof of perseverance in my healing journey
Karine Savard
Published 22 days ago

Not to bother you too much with showing off my gymnastic skills, but I am proud of what I achieved so far. I know, 44 years old and not as good as many others but from my perspective, comparing myself with my former sick me, I can say; yesss!! Thank you Jesus for showing me the way. Maybe I don't always get what I want (not completely healed yet and not as patient as I should be) but you give me what I need: FAITH! 🙏❤

