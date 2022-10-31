Proof of perseverance in my healing journey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not to bother you too much with showing off my gymnastic skills, but I am proud of what I achieved so far. I know, 44 years old and not as good as many others but from my perspective, comparing myself with my former sick me, I can say; yesss!! Thank you Jesus for showing me the way. Maybe I don't always get what I want (not completely healed yet and not as patient as I should be) but you give me what I need: FAITH! 🙏❤