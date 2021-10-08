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THE CYBER PLANDEMIC HAS BEGUN… AND THE RIDICULOUS PSYOP JOKE IS ON HUMANITY
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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Intro vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GukIoZ8d3Ew (pick the best 2 minutes or less of the whole thing)

Outro vid: https://twitter.com/PFriggens/status/1445138409115299852

Internet Shut Down in Australia: https://twitter.com/chrissaccoccia1/status/1444679345851731972?s=21

It Begins: Federal Investigators Are Issuing Warrants for Google to Turn Over Anyone Typing in Certain Search Terms: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/begins-federal-investigators-issuing-warrants-google-turn-anyone-typing-certain-search-terms/

CRAZY: Australian Authorities Show Up to Woman's Home and Harass Her Over Social Media Posts: "We Have Instructions Because You Have Been Posting Things About An Upcoming Protest" - (Video)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/crazy-australian-authorities-show-womans-home-harass-social-media-posts-instructions-posting-things-video/

Fauci Isn't Sure You Can Gather For Xmas, But Is Sure You Must Give Up Your Individual Rights: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fauci-isnt-sure-you-can-gather-xmas-sure-you-must-give-your-individual-rights

Fauci on Vax Mandates: "There Comes a Time When You Have to Give Up What You Consider Your Individual Right of Making Your Own Decision" (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/fauci-vax-mandates-comes-time-give-consider-individual-right-making-decision-video/

Unvaccinated Manitobans to face slew of new public health rules ahead of Thanksgiving: https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/unvaccinated-manitobans-to-face-slew-of-new-public-health-rules-ahead-of-thanksgiving-1.5607356

After causing chaos in the UK, truck driver shortages could soon hit the rest of Europe: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/04/truck-driver-hgv-shortage-in-uk-could-soon-hit-the-rest-of-europe.html

Texas Company Offers Truckers $14K A Week Amid Historic Driver Shortage:
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/texas-company-offers-truckers-14k-week-amid-historic-driver-shortage
Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationcovidgreat reset
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