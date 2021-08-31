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Dr. Marc Van Ranst Explains How to Manufacture a Plandemic (Subtitulos Español)
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22 views • August 31, 2021
Marc Van Ranst is a Belgian public health doctor and Professor of Virology at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Rega Institute for Medical Research. On 1 May 2007, he was appointed as Interministerial comissionar by the Belgian federal government to prepare Belgium for an influenza pandemic.
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