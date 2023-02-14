Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Moments Leading Up To The Arrest Of The Journalist Reporting On The Ohio Train Derailment
115 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published Yesterday |

In this disturbing video you'll see the moments leading up to the arrest of Evan Lambert, who was journalist who was reporting on the enviormental hazards from the derailed train in Ohio.

Why do you think he was arrested?

Was it justified?

Woman finds chickens dead 10 miles from East Palestine

https://mobile.twitter.com/UpwardNewsHQ/status/1625443694169010176

Help Keep Me Online http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2



Keywords
environmental hazardmoments leading up tothe arrest of the journalistreporting on the ohio train derailmentevan lambert

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket