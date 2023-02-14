Moments Leading Up To The Arrest Of The Journalist Reporting On The Ohio Train Derailment

In this disturbing video you'll see the moments leading up to the arrest of Evan Lambert, who was journalist who was reporting on the enviormental hazards from the derailed train in Ohio.
Why do you think he was arrested?
Was it justified?
Woman finds chickens dead 10 miles from East Palestine
https://mobile.twitter.com/UpwardNewsHQ/status/1625443694169010176
https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2
