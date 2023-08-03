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OUR DELIVERANCE | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
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25 views • August 03, 2023

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com



Mike Lindell Event: www.lindellevent.com Referral Code: FLYOVER



Tim Sheets Oasis Church July 30, 2023

26:20-44:11

https://youtu.be/LDznUNYzLJg



Tim Sheets Oasis Church July 30, 2023

16:09-16:28 awaken and arouse the troops in August

16:33-16:58 we strike now

https://youtu.be/LDznUNYzLJg



Hank Kunneman Flashpoint July 30, 2023

:32-12:30

https://youtu.be/RvLyHE5pXE0



Julie Green What your enemies are planning next will not stand July 10, 2023

2:11-2:34

4:16-8:46

https://rumble.com/v32o064-live-with-julie-what-your-enemies-are-planning-next-wont-stand.html



Robin D Bullock Church International July 30, 2023

3:04:16-3:06:37 word given that morning

https://www.youtube.com/live/e5Ao0kue9vU?feature=share



Rachel Hamm Aug 1, 2023

(10 min)

https://rumble.com/v3400sw-trump-and-the-egyptian-plagues.html



John 1:1-14 NKJV

Psalms 91 TPT



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7



SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com



Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

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► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com



► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com



► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com



► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

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Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team



Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]


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